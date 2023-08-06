Iran sees sharp growth in non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan increased by 58.2 percent in value and 66.6 percent in volume, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Trend reports.

According to the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 131,000 tons worth $95.7 million in 3 months.

Meanwhile, in the same period of last Iranian year, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Uzbekistan stood at 78,900 tons worth approximately $60.5 million.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian year alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), 63,800 tons of goods worth about $39.6 million were traded between Iran and Uzbekistan.

The main goods traded between the two countries for the reporting period were milk and dairy products, petrochemical products, various types of pipes, cotton, beans, silk, and etc.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 44.1 million tons worth $26.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

