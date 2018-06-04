Southern Gas Corridor to boost trade between Azerbaijan, European countries: Peter Tase

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor project will boost trade partnership between Azerbaijan and European countries, Peter Tase, US expert on Global Politics and Transatlantic Relations, an adviser to Global Engineering Deans Council and other prestigious International Institutions told Trend.

The launch of the Southern Gas Corridor is the first step of a project which will make Azerbaijan a reliable natural gas supplier to Europe, he added.

Tase said that European Union countries will have the advantage to diversity the imports of natural gas supplies, therefore will have a lesser dependence on natural gas supplies coming from Russia.

“Expectations of European countries are higher than ever before, when it comes to diversification of their natural gas imports, subsequently they will be the first to ripe the benefits of this mega-project that will transport natural gas to Europe through Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline,” said the expert.

“Commercial and trade partnership between Azerbaijan and European countries will significantly grow. This will have a direct impact on the national economy of Azerbaijan as well as encourage research and development projects led by Azerbaijani and European scientists.”

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The next stage will be commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which the gas will enter the territory of Turkey and further Europe. The launching ceremony of TANAP will take place on June 12 in Turkish Eskisehir.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At the initial stage, the gas produced within the second phase of development of the Azerbaijani gas condensate field Shah Deniz is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects.

The gas in the second stage of the field development will be exported to Turkey and European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the TANAP and TAP pipelines.

