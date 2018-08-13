Contractor for archeological studies along IGB route named

13 August 2018 09:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

ICGB AD has nominated the National Archaeological Institute with museum for contractor of a public procurement procedure for archaeological studies of archaeological sites found along the route of the gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, the company told Trend.

The public procurement award contract was signed on August 6.

The contractor - National Archaeological Institute with museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Science (BAS) - commits to perform archaeological excavations of presumed archaeological sites found in the process of engineering and which are within the easement of IGB, as well as monitoring of the construction activities in accordance with the requirements of the Cultural Heritage Act. The value of the contract is BGN 1 893 010, VAT excluded, and comprises study and monitoring of 58 sites along the 150 km gas pipeline route on Bulgarian territory.

By awarding the archaeological studies, ICGB proceeds with field activities on preparation of the route for the actual start of construction of the gas pipeline. Along with the implementation of the developmental proposal the investor will take all measures required to preserve the cultural heritage of Bulgaria and not to allow any activities which may threaten the sites found along the route of the gas pipeline.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to TAP via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

