Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that over the next 20 years, the annual natural gas production in Azerbaijan will grow to 55 billion cubic meters of gas, the IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol, who is in Baku now, told reporters Sept. 12.

"We predict that over the next 20 years Azerbaijan will increase annual volume of production of natural gas from the present 18 billion cubic meters to 55 billion cubic meters," Birol said.