Azerbaijani oil prices up

1 July 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields amounted to $67.67 per barrel at Italian port of Augusta on June 28, which is $0.37 more than on June 27, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend.

On June 28, the AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $66.88 per barrel, which is $0.38 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $63.17 per barrel on June 28, which is $0.42 more than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $65.15 on June 28, or $0.05 more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 1)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 13 June 10:39
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 20-24
Oil&Gas 27 May 12:15
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 27 May 11:41
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 23 May 16:12
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease
Oil&Gas 22 May 11:28
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 21 May 10:07
Latest
Minister: Work to include Palace of Shaki Khans in UNESCO World Heritage List continues
Society 18:43
Uzbekistan sees -0.5% deflation in June
Economy 18:41
Turkmenistan launches facing brick manufacturing
Economy 18:39
Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes: Share of non-state sector in tax revenues increases
Business 18:39
Uzbekistan to allocate $45 M to Afghanistan
Economy 18:36
China to expand strategic co-op with Turkmenistan, says Xi Jinping
Economy 18:31
Group of young people continue to protest in Georgia
Georgia 18:21
Iran denies participation of its athletes in competitions in occupied Azerbaijani lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:10
Uzbek Army is strongest in Central Asia
Economy 18:08