Georgia, Ukraine creating new oil transportation route to EU markets - energy ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

One of the strategic directions of cooperation in the energy sphere between Georgia and Ukraine is the implementation of the Euro-Asian Oil Transport Corridor (EAOTC) project within the framework of the International Pipeline Company "Sarmatia" (MPR) to create a new route for the transportation of oil from the Caspian region to the EU markets by pipeline transport, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Coal Mining told Trend.

"The members of MPR Sarmatia include five companies: Ukrtransnafta JSC, PERN JSC (Poland), State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC), Klaipėdos nafta JSC (Lithuania) The relationship between the participants is regulated by the Constituent Agreement and the Agreement on Cooperation in the Energy Sector, concluded between the relevant ministries of the participating states," the ministry said.

As the ministry noted, at present, the Sarmatia MTP continues to work on the implementation of the key elements of the EAOTC - the project for the construction of the Brody (Ukraine) - Adamova Zastava (Poland) oil pipeline with a length of about 400 km to connect the Ukrainian and Polish oil transportation systems.

"The Brody - Adamova Zastava oil pipeline project has been included in the list of EU projects of common interest, and it has also been awarded the status of a Project of Energy Community Interest (PECI), which indicates support of the project at the EU level and its compliance with the European energy policy of diversification of energy supply routes to the EU market," the ministry said.

As noted in the ministry, cooperation in the energy sector is an important element in the development of strategic partnerships with Georgia.

"Among the effective mechanisms for the development of cooperation in the energy sector is the holding of meetings of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Georgian Commission on Economic Cooperation, during which the entire spectrum of possible areas of cooperation in the energy sector is discussed," the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935