Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $82.62 per barrel, having decreased by 2.75 cents (3.22 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.24 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.45 per barrel last week, down by $2.7 cents (3.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.56.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel, which is $2.47 cents (3.1 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.85.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $82.11 per barrel, thus decreasing by $1.61 cents (0.13 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.7.

Oil grade/date Nov. 15, 2021 Nov. 16, 2021 Nov. 17, 2021 Nov. 18, 2021 Nov. 19, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $82,93 $83,9 $83,26 $82,62 $80,39 $82,62 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $82,03 $83,01 $82,39 $81,79 $79,56 $81,75 Urals (EX NOVO) $78,06 $79,26 $78,67 $78,04 $75,85 $77,97 Brent Dated $81,53 $82,76 $84,4 $82,15 $79,70 $82,11

