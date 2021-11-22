Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $82.62 per barrel, having decreased by 2.75 cents (3.22 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.24 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.45 per barrel last week, down by $2.7 cents (3.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.56.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel, which is $2.47 cents (3.1 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $79.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $75.85.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $82.11 per barrel, thus decreasing by $1.61 cents (0.13 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.7.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov. 15, 2021
|
Nov. 16, 2021
|
Nov. 17, 2021
|
Nov. 18, 2021
|
Nov. 19, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$82,93
|
$83,9
|
$83,26
|
$82,62
|
$80,39
|
$82,62
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$82,03
|
$83,01
|
$82,39
|
$81,79
|
$79,56
|
$81,75
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$78,06
|
$79,26
|
$78,67
|
$78,04
|
$75,85
|
$77,97
|
Brent Dated
|
$81,53
|
$82,76
|
$84,4
|
$82,15
|
$79,70
|
$82,11
---
