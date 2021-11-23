WTI crude futures rebound on uncertainty of supply

U.S. oil prices moved up moderately Monday as investors buy dip amid uncertainty in crude oil supply, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It's reported that the United States could announce joint release of strategic crude reserves as early as this week together with other major crude oil importing countries.

Still, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners could reconsider the current plan of raising daily crude supply by 400,000 barrels each month, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery grew 0.81 U.S. dollar to settle at 76.75 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Enditem