Azerbaijan discusses possible joining of Qatar in building wind farms in liberated areas

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with the Director General of the Qatari Nebras Power company Khalid Mohammed Jolo, Trend reports citing the ministry.

During the meeting, Shahbazov discussed with Jolo the issues of cooperation on projects for the construction of wind farms in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

The parties discussed issues of cooperation on projects for the construction of gas turbine plants with an installed capacity of up to 550 MW and wind power plants with an installed capacity of up to 100 MW in the Lachin and Kalbajar districts.

Besides, an exchange of views was conducted between the parties on renewable energy projects in the liberated territories and plans for the implementation of wind energy potential in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.