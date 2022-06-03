Netherlands can share experience in renewable energy projects with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea has great potential for the implementation of renewable energy projects, including the projects in wind energy, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Pauline Eizema said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum on June 3, Trend reports.

According to Eizema, the Netherlands can share the experience with Azerbaijan in this direction during the visits of the country's experts to Baku, and Azerbaijani specialists to Amsterdam.

"We are inviting the relevant structures of Azerbaijan to participate in an event on alternative energy, which will be held in Amsterdam in September," added the ambassador.