Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss possibility of additional gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Rosen Hristov held phone talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the timing of the start of commercial supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

"Shahbazov noted that from October 1, 2022, Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to Bulgaria via the IGB. Besides, the technical possibility of supplying additional volumes of gas to Bulgaria was also discussed," the ministry said.

Last week, Hristov announced resumption of negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase natural gas supplies to Bulgaria for ensuring and guaranteeing necessary volumes of gas for the entire winter period, the ministry reminded.

IGB will provide gas transportation and supplies from new sources, making it a key element of Bulgaria's energy security and part of the national plan to diversify gas sources. The gas pipeline's pumping capacity will be three billion cubic meters, with the possibility of increasing it to five billion cubic meters. Half of the interconnector's сapacity has been already reserved.