SOCAR Türkiye will work with Turkcell to create LTE network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. SOCAR Türkiye will work with Turkcell to create a private LTE network by establishing base stations for its own use on the Izmir Aliaga Peninsula, Trend reports Nov.22 with reference to Turkish media.

The relevant agreement was signed between the two companies in Istanbul.

Reportedly, under the agreement, Turkcell will create a private LTE network by establishing base stations for SOCAR Türkiye's information technology infrastructure in the Izmir Aliağa Peninsula.

Head of SOCAR Türkiye’s Digital Transformation and Information Technologies, Hakan Irgit said SOCAR Türkiye intends to be a leading company in digital transformation in its sector.

“SOCAR Türkiye has developed this project in the light of its digital transformation vision and strategic plans, with Turkcell's technology. We are taking a very important step in our digital transformation journey,” he added.

