Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on November 8 decreased by $2.4 and amounted to $85.02 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan also decreased by $2.34 to $82.73 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68.86 per barrel, down by $2.47 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $2.4 compared to the previous price and reached $82.31 per barrel on November 8.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 9.