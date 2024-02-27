bp's Executive Vice President views energy transition, afoot projects in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Giulia Chierchia, bp's Executive Vice President for Strategy, Sustainability, and Ventures, will explore the role bp may play in assisting Azerbaijan's endeavors in the energy transition and the execution of energy projects in Baku on February 27 and 29, Trend reports, referring to the bp statement.

"Chierchia's agenda for her working tour includes a meeting with bp personnel in the region to gather information on the company's current regional business position. The talk will include security, performance, strategy, and energy transition," the ststement reads.

Giulia Chierchia is set to meet with Azerbaijani authorities including Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf. The program will include an overview of bp's worldwide and regional operations, the status of projects managed by bp in the region, and the possible role bp may play in assisting Azerbaijan's energy transition ambitions.



The executive vice president will also tour the Shah Deniz Bravo platform, which has supplied Caspian gas to the European market since 2020.

