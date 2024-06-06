SOCAR Trading advises its parent and AzerEnergy OJSC on carbon quota portfolios' formation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. SOCAR Trading advises SOCAR (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, which is its parent company) and AzerEnergy OJSC on the formation of carbon quota portfolios, Head of Global Business Development at SOCAR Trading Togrul Kocharli said during the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's panel discussion themed "Gas Dialogue: The Role of Gas Supply During the Energy Crisis" at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan.

The assistance also concerns the selection of necessary equipment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We focus on issues of decarbonization and the green agenda, not only in Azerbaijan. There is interest in certain projects in Africa as well,” Kocharli added.

To note, established in December 2007 and headquartered in Geneva, SOCAR Trading operates as the marketing arm of SOCAR. Initially mandated to market Azerbaijani oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block and other Azerbaijani fields, the company has since expanded its presence with five principal sales offices in global trade hubs such as Geneva, London, Singapore, Dubai, and Houston, complemented by several representative offices.

