Iranian currency rates for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to October 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,639 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 12 Iranian rial on October 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,743 54,806 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,124 45,173 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,776 4,783 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,595 4,597 1 Danish krone DKK 6,671 6,677 1 Indian rupee INR 575 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,227 137,198 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,641 25,649 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,817 39,760 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,983 32,016 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,993 28,003 1 South African rand ZAR 2,547 2,552 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,325 5,345 1 Russian ruble RUB 547 548 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,359 30,421 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,013 30,998 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,535 49,543 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,280 2,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,739 35,808 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,675 30,679 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,254 6,274 100 Thai baths THB 135,151 135,561 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,149 10,148 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,561 36,725 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,639 49,671 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,826 9,829 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,126 13,032 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,853 2,859 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,358 16,312 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,806 86,803 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,070 4,066 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 348,295 rials, and the price of $1 is 297,390 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 283,420 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,089 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 305,000-308,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 355,000-358,000 rials.