Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 16 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 9.452 manat or $5.56 (0.29 percent) and amounted to 3,241.152 manat or $1,906.56 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 8.143 manat or $4.79 (0.2 percent) and amounted to 4,016.233 manat ($2,362.49).

The price of silver increased by 0.1024 manat or 0.06 cents (0.25 percent) and amounted to 41.2369 manat ($24.25).

The price of platinum decreased by 0.765 manat or 45 cents (0.05 percent) and amounted to 1.468,2815 manat (86 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 90.3125 manat or $53.12 (2.7 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 189.3205 manat or $111.36 (11.4 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 5.1332 manat or $3.01 (11.1 percent) per ounce, palladium - by 31.535 manat or $18.55 (0.8 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 717.8845 manat or $422.285 (28.5 percent), silver grew by 11.5664 manat or $6.803 (39 percent), palladium rose by 1,062.2535 manat or 62 cents (36 percent) and platinum decreased by 40.8255 manat or $24.01 (2.7 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 16, 2020 3,241.152 41.2369 1,468.2815 4,016.233 Oct. 15, 2020 3,231.7 41.1345 1,469.0465 4,008.09 Sept. 16, 2020 3,331.4645 46.3701 1,657.602 4,047.768 Oct. 16, 2019 2,523.2675 29.6705 1,509.107 2,953.9795 Change in a day: in man. 9.452 0.1024 -0.765 8.143 in % 0.29 0.25 -0.05 0.2 Change in a month in man. -90.3125 -5.1332 -189.3205 -31.535 in % -2.7 -11.1 -11.4 -0.8 Change in a year in man. 717.8845 11.5664 -40.8255 1,062.2535 in % 28.5 39 -2.7 36

