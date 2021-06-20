Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20
By Sadraddin Aghjayev- Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 130.36 manat (4.1 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.163 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 7
|
3,206.54
|
June 14
|
3,165.5275
|
June 8
|
3,222.4
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
3,220.23
|
June 16
|
3,161.3030
|
June 10
|
3,205.38
|
June 17
|
3,096.5075
|
June 11
|
3,229.81
|
June 18
|
3,035.1630
|
Average weekly
|
3,216.872
|
Average weekly
|
3,114.6252
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.752 manat (5.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 46.2838 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 7
|
46.9255
|
June 14
|
47.3187
|
June 8
|
47.2421
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
47.0469
|
June 16
|
47.1723
|
June 10
|
47.0882
|
June 17
|
46.0785
|
June 11
|
47.7505
|
June 18
|
44.5658
|
Average weekly
|
47.211
|
Average weekly
|
46.2838
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 118.56 manat (6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,914.7737 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 7
|
1,989.3
|
June 14
|
1,949.5430
|
June 8
|
1,991.87
|
June 15
|
June 9
|
1,981.86
|
June 16
|
1,963.5000
|
June 10
|
1,948.78
|
June 17
|
1,915.0755
|
June 11
|
1,965.44
|
June 18
|
1,830.9765
|
Average weekly
|
1,975.45
|
Average weekly
|
1,914.7737
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 377.2 manat (8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,611.2861 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 7
|
4,832.74
|
June 14
|
4,711.1250
|
June 8
|
4,826.03
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
4,771.62
|
June 16
|
4,691.2350
|
June 10
|
4,727.02
|
June 17
|
4,708.8640
|
June 11
|
4,714.58
|
June 18
|
4,333.9205
|
Average weekly
|
4,774.398
|
Average weekly
|
4,611.2861
---
Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev