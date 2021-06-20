Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Sadraddin Aghjayev- Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 130.36 manat (4.1 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,035.163 manat, which is 0.3 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 7 3,206.54 June 14 3,165.5275 June 8 3,222.4 June 15 - June 9 3,220.23 June 16 3,161.3030 June 10 3,205.38 June 17 3,096.5075 June 11 3,229.81 June 18 3,035.1630 Average weekly 3,216.872 Average weekly 3,114.6252

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 2.752 manat (5.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver settled at 46.2838 manat, which is 0.2 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 7 46.9255 June 14 47.3187 June 8 47.2421 June 15 - June 9 47.0469 June 16 47.1723 June 10 47.0882 June 17 46.0785 June 11 47.7505 June 18 44.5658 Average weekly 47.211 Average weekly 46.2838

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 118.56 manat (6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,914.7737 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 7 1,989.3 June 14 1,949.5430 June 8 1,991.87 June 15 June 9 1,981.86 June 16 1,963.5000 June 10 1,948.78 June 17 1,915.0755 June 11 1,965.44 June 18 1,830.9765 Average weekly 1,975.45 Average weekly 1,914.7737

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 377.2 manat (8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,611.2861 manat, which is 3.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium June 7 4,832.74 June 14 4,711.1250 June 8 4,826.03 June 15 - June 9 4,771.62 June 16 4,691.2350 June 10 4,727.02 June 17 4,708.8640 June 11 4,714.58 June 18 4,333.9205 Average weekly 4,774.398 Average weekly 4,611.2861

