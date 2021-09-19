Georgia's external debt increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia's external debt reached $8.048 billion as of September 1, 2021, having increased by $45 million over a month, and by almost $1.3 billion over a year, Trend reports citing the Georgian Ministry of Finance.

At the same time, the external debt of the Georgian government in the specified period amounted to $7.57 billion.

The largest creditors of Georgia are international banks: the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the World Bank and its divisions.

In addition to international financial institutions, Georgia has bilateral creditors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356