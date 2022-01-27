Azerbaijan announces auction to privatize state enterprises, vehicles
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold privatization auction on February 22, 2022, Trend reports referring to the committee.
According to the committee, 54 state properties, including 29 vehicles, 17 small enterprises and facilities, six JSCs and two unfinished buildings will be put up for the auction.
The facilities are located in Azerbaijani regions, except one small enterprise.
All those wishing to partake in the auction should select the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
European Azerbaijan School: IELTS Registration Partnership Agreement Between British Council and Azerbaijan Teachers Development Centre was signed yesterday (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan plays its role in global fight against anti-Semitism and support of multiculturalism - UN official
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of newly built Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan and Georgia play key roles within “One Belt, One Road” initiative – Hualing FIZ CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)