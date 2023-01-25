Iranian currency rates for January 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to January 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,659 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 25 Iranian rial on January 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,748 51,937 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,498 45,487 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,114 4,101 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,255 4,277 1 Danish krone DKK 6,138 6,133 1 Indian rupee INR 515 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,561 137,490 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,143 18,170 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,280 32,138 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,097 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,413 31,377 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,295 27,200 1 South African rand ZAR 2,441 2,444 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,234 2,233 1 Russian ruble RUB 609 609 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,570 29,501 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,818 31,829 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,020 39,980 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,154 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,161 32,215 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,824 8,812 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,191 6,190 100 Thai baths THB 127,970 128,086 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,804 9,755 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,002 34,132 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,659 45,623 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,098 9,091 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,881 15,882 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,810 2,794 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,735 16,785 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,828 77,005 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,096 4,094 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,033

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 427,000-430,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 465,000-468,000 rials.

