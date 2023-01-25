Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for January 25

Finance Materials 25 January 2023 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to January 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,659 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 25

Iranian rial on January 24

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,748

51,937

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,498

45,487

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,114

4,101

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,255

4,277

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,138

6,133

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,561

137,490

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,143

18,170

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,280

32,138

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,097

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,413

31,377

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,295

27,200

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,441

2,444

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,234

2,233

1 Russian ruble

RUB

609

609

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,570

29,501

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,818

31,829

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,020

39,980

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,161

32,215

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,824

8,812

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,191

6,190

100 Thai baths

THB

127,970

128,086

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,804

9,755

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,002

34,132

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,659

45,623

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,098

9,091

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,881

15,882

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,810

2,794

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,735

16,785

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,828

77,005

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,096

4,094

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,033

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 333,406 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 427,000-430,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 465,000-468,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

