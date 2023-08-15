Iranian currency rates for August 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to August 14.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,873 rials.

Currency Rial on August 15 Rial on August 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,306 53,322 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,868 47,896 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,889 3,886 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,017 4,028 1 Danish krone DKK 6,156 6,171 1 Indian rupee INR 505 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,515 136,127 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,589 14,617 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,906 28,980 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,372 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,087 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,222 31,252 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,135 25,133 1 South African rand ZAR 2,207 2,222 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,553 1,564 1 Russian ruble RUB 426 426 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,285 27,303 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,996 31,063 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,360 38,359 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,304 1,317 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,547 31,660 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,747 8,761 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,794 5,808 100 Thai baths THB 119,174 119,781 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,179 9,157 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,429 31,554 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,873 46,117 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,334 9,416 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,081 16,024 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,742 2,760 1 Afghan afghani AFN 500 500 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,774 16,630 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,654 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,896 74,222 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,826 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,347 rials and the price of $1 is 413,238 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,315 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,671 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials.

