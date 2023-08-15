Iranian currency rates for August 15

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 15 August 2023 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 15, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to August 14.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,873 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 15

Rial on August 14

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,306

53,322

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,868

47,896

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,889

3,886

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,017

4,028

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,156

6,171

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,515

136,127

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,589

14,617

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,906

28,980

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,372

5,373

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,087

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,222

31,252

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,135

25,133

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,207

2,222

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,553

1,564

1 Russian ruble

RUB

426

426

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,285

27,303

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,996

31,063

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,360

38,359

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,304

1,317

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,547

31,660

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,747

8,761

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,794

5,808

100 Thai baths

THB

119,174

119,781

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,179

9,157

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,429

31,554

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,873

46,117

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,334

9,416

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,081

16,024

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,742

2,760

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

500

500

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,774

16,630

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,654

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,896

74,222

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,826

3,832

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,347 rials and the price of $1 is 413,238 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,315 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,671 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 535,000–538,000 rials.

