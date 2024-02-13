Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 13 February 2024 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 17 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to February 12.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,247 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 13

Rial on February 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,039

53,013

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,945

48,003

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,032

3,991

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,999

3,983

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,071

6,074

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,406

135,927

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,033

15,033

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,116

28,141

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,085

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,253

31,205

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,769

25,823

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,218

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,368

1,369

1 Russian ruble

RUB

461

461

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,455

27,393

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,243

31,196

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,277

38,338

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,341

1,346

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,629

31,598

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,663

8,687

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,839

5,836

100 Thai baths

THB

116,946

116,944

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,806

8,820

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,600

31,608

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,247

45,269

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,369

9,410

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,850

15,824

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,698

2,675

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,849

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,010

75,176

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,016

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,397 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,213 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,794 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,093 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 591,000–594,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

