Iranian currency rates for February 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 19, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies grew in price while 14 declined compared to February 18.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,257 rials.

Currency Rial on February 19 Rial on February 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,915 52,919 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,683 47,696 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,024 4,022 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,020 4,001 1 Danish krone DKK 6,070 6,071 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,973 135,922 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,036 15,036 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,959 27,957 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,370 1 Omani rial OMR 109,064 109,063 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,143 31,135 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,725 25,728 1 South African rand ZAR 2,228 2,227 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,363 1,363 1 Russian ruble RUB 457 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,427 27,439 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,203 31,184 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,319 38,321 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,344 1,344 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,606 31,607 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,665 8,664 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,840 5,840 100 Thai baths THB 116,587 116,644 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,788 8,788 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,542 31,541 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,257 45,262 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,346 9,346 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,890 15,890 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,685 2,689 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,054 75,055 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,837 3,837 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,543 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,979 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 567,000–570,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 611,000–614,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur