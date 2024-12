BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The State Oil Fund of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) sold foreign currency for $574.6 million in November 2024, Trend reports via SOFAZ.

According to the information, this is 230.6 percent more than last month.

Meanwhile, SOFAZ sold $174.4 million at auctions in October.

However, SOFAZ sold $6.5 billion of foreign currency in the period from January through November this year.