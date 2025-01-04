Kazakhstan advocates for strengthening security cooperation within SCO

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 4. Kazakhstan advocates for strengthening security cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with the SCO Secretary-General, Nurlan Yermekbayev, Trend reports.

Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev was briefed on the current activities of the SCO and its priority areas for cooperation. He praised the organization’s unique role and emphasized its vast potential across political, economic, and cultural domains. He specifically highlighted the importance of addressing regional and global security concerns.

The President also underlined the need for further strengthening the SCO’s activities, improving its collaboration with international organizations, and advancing Kazakhstan’s initiative within the SCO titled “On Global Unity for a Just World, Harmony, and Development.”

To note, Nurlan Yermekbayev officially assumed the position of SCO Secretary-General on January 1, 2025, following a decision by the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.