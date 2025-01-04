Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have grown this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $2.56 (3.4 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $77.81 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $79 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $76.45 per barrel.
Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $76.54 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is $2.64 (3.57 percent) more than last week. The highest price was $77.73 per barrel, and the lowest was $75.17 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.79 (4.59 percent) higher than last week at $63.5 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $64.82 per barrel, while the minimum price was $61.95 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price hiked by $2.45 (3.35 percent) to $75.51 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent reached $76.76 per barrel, and the lowest was $74.08 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
30.12.2024
|
31.12.2024
|
02.01.2025
|
03.01.2025
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$76.45
|
$77
|
$78.78
|
$79
|
$77.81
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$75.17
|
$75.74
|
$77.52
|
$77.73
|
$76.54
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$61.95
|
$62.56
|
$64.66
|
$64.82
|
$63.5
|
Dated Brent
|
$74.08
|
$74.65
|
$76.53
|
$76.76
|
$75.51
