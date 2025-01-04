Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have grown this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field rose by $2.56 (3.4 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $77.81 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $79 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $76.45 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $76.54 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is $2.64 (3.57 percent) more than last week. The highest price was $77.73 per barrel, and the lowest was $75.17 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $2.79 (4.59 percent) higher than last week at $63.5 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $64.82 per barrel, while the minimum price was $61.95 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price hiked by $2.45 (3.35 percent) to $75.51 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent reached $76.76 per barrel, and the lowest was $74.08 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 30.12.2024 31.12.2024 02.01.2025 03.01.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF $76.45 $77 $78.78 $79 $77.81 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $75.17 $75.74 $77.52 $77.73 $76.54 Urals (EX NOVO) $61.95 $62.56 $64.66 $64.82 $63.5 Dated Brent $74.08 $74.65 $76.53 $76.76 $75.51

