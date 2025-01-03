Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Baku-Kazan flight carried out in accordance with international safety standards - AZAL

Society Materials 3 January 2025 22:07 (UTC +04:00)
Baku-Kazan flight carried out in accordance with international safety standards - AZAL
Photo: AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Baku-Kazan flight was carried out in accordance with international safety standards, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

"Some Azerbaijani media resources reported an alleged emergency situation with the Baku-Kazan flight in Russian airspace, in particular over Astrakhan, on January 1, 2025.

We would like to inform the public that this flight was carried out in a normal mode, in accordance with the schedule and international safety standards," the statement said.

