Baku-Kazan flight carried out in accordance with international safety standards - AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The Baku-Kazan flight was carried out in accordance with international safety standards, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

"Some Azerbaijani media resources reported an alleged emergency situation with the Baku-Kazan flight in Russian airspace, in particular over Astrakhan, on January 1, 2025.

We would like to inform the public that this flight was carried out in a normal mode, in accordance with the schedule and international safety standards," the statement said.