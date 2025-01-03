Iran's Sungun Copper Complex boosts its production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The copper concentrate production at Sungun Copper Complex in East Azerbaijan Province in the northwestern part of Iran increased by 6 percent during nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through December 2024) compared to the same period of last year (from March 21 through December 21, 2023), the director of Iran's Sungun Copper Complex, Mohammad Jafar Ozmaie, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Sungun Copper Complex produced 256,000 copper concentrates during the nine months. Of this concentrate, 58,900 tons of crude copper can be produced.

The official noted that the complex produced 2,500 tons of molybdenum concentrate during the nine months. This is 6 percent more than for the same period last year.

Ozmaie added that the complex produced about 49.8 million tons of minerals for the nine months. This is 23 percent more than the same period last year.

"About 5.83 million tons of minerals were extracted from the complex during the ninth month (from November 21 through December 2024). This is 10 percent more than for the same month last year (from November 22 through December 21, 2023)," he noted.

The Sungun Copper Complex is located at Iran's Sungun Copper Mine. It is considered one of the largest mines in Iran and the Middle East. Reports indicate that the mine possesses reserves exceeding 5 billion tons.

To note, the national copper industry company of Iran claims that the country has 19 billion tons of copper reserves. Sarcheshmeh and Sungun are considered the main copper mines of Iran.