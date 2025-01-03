Enagás showcases Spain’s contribution to Europe’s LNG supply chain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. According to Enagás, Spain's total natural gas consumption in 2024 amounted to 311.7 TWh, reflecting a 4.2% decrease compared to the previous year, Trend reports.

This decline was primarily driven by a sharp 22% drop in demand for electricity generation, which stood at 74.7 TWh.

Conversely, conventional demand from households, businesses, and industries reached 237 TWh, supported by a 4.2% rise in industrial consumption, which totaled 176.7 TWh.

Enagás highlighted Spain's significant role in enhancing Europe's energy security. The country supplied 34.5 TWh of natural gas to other European nations through interconnections and LNG ship loadings. These operations complied with the EU’s 14th package of sanctions against Russia, with Spain being the first EU member to implement detailed procedures to ensure no Russian-origin LNG was loaded within its gas system.

In 2024, Spain imported gas from 14 different sources, underscoring its role as a key entry point for LNG in Europe. The year also saw a surge in LNG bunkering operations, with loadings rising to 3.8 TWh from 1.5 TWh in 2023, contributing to the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

Underground gas storage levels remained strong, ending the year above 80% after achieving full capacity in August. This stability reflects Spain's readiness to ensure supply reliability in the face of fluctuating demand.