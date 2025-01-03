Kazakhstan leads regional investment flow into Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 3. In the first half of 2024, the total value of accumulated investments from Central Asian countries in Kyrgyzstan reached $406 million, Trend reports.

According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), nearly half (48.6 percent) of the regional investments from Central Asia went to Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan remained the primary investor in the country, with Kazakh investors funding seven projects worth $374 million in the same period.

Kazakhstan has traditionally been the leader in intra-regional Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Central Asia. By the end of the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan’s FDI in the region amounted to $671 million, accounting for more than 80 percent of the total FDI in Central Asia. Kyrgyzstan received more than half (55.7 percent) of these investments.

Since 2016, Kazakhstan has consistently led in capital exports in Central Asia. At that time, the volume of its investments stood at $592 million, and by mid-2024, it had grown by 13.3 percent to $671 million. Currently, Kazakh investors are involved in 18 out of 25 ongoing investment projects in the region.

However, Kazakhstan’s share as the leading investor has been gradually declining due to increasing investment activity from Uzbekistan. In 2018, Kazakhstan's share in regional FDI was nearly 100 percent, but by the first half of 2024, it had decreased to 80.4 percent.

As an importer of capital, Kazakhstan’s activity is less prominent, attracting $127 million in foreign investments. By mid-2024, the accumulated FDI within Central Asia totaled $834 million.