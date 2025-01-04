Majority of French public supports Macron’s resignation, survey says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. A recent survey has revealed that more than half of the French population is calling for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

According to the findings of the Odoxa-Backbone research, conducted for Le Figaro, 61 percent of respondents expressed support for Macron's departure from office.

This figure represents a notable increase of 7 percent since September of the previous year. The survey also shows that 38 percent of participants are against Macron’s resignation, while 1 percent chose to remain neutral.

The survey, conducted on January 2-3, included 1,005 participants.

Additionally, 62 percent of respondents described Macron as an authoritarian leader. The overwhelming majority of French citizens also believe that Prime Minister François Bayrou will not remain in office until the end of the year, with 86 percent expecting Macron to appoint a new prime minister before 2025.

Notably, Macron appointed 73-year-old François Bayrou, leader of the Democratic Movement party, as prime minister on December 13. His predecessor, Michel Barnier, was forced to resign on December 4 after a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament).