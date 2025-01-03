Azerbaijani diaspora activists awarded letters of gratitude in Austria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Azerbaijani diaspora activists from Austria were awarded letters of gratitude during a meeting organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora in the Azerbaijan House in Salzburg, Trend reports via the committee.

The Azerbaijani Society in Austria and the head of the Azerbaijan House in Salzburg presented detailed information about the house to the committee leadership.

The meeting with diaspora activists focused on improving the effectiveness of their activities in Austria and developing a plan for future actions.

Besides, members of the diaspora organization and diaspora activists who made significant contributions to the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora were awarded the "For Active Participation in Diaspora Construction in 2024" certificate of appreciation.

The awarded compatriots were recognized for their contributions to strengthening the diaspora's ties with Azerbaijan, spreading objective information about Azerbaijan in Austria, promoting Azerbaijani culture in Austria, and for their role in developing bilateral and multilateral relations of Azerbaijan on the international stage.

The certificates of appreciation were presented to the diaspora activists by Leyla Hamzayeva from the committee leadership and Chairman of the Azerbaijani Society in Austria Farid Azizov.

Valuable gifts from the committee were presented to the event participants.

Those awarded for their active participation in diaspora construction in 2024 included Gular Aliyeva, Pasha Ahmadov, Yegana Ozkan, and Almaz Eyvazova.

