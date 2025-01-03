Kazakhstan to complete key rail projects, enhancing national transport links

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. All government reforms and economic development measures are aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Kazakh citizens, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in a recent interview with local media, Trend reports.

President Tokayev highlighted the launch of the National Infrastructure Plan, which spans until 2029 and includes more than 200 projects with a total investment of over 40 trillion tenge ($87 billion). “This comprehensive plan is a cornerstone of our long-term vision for economic growth and development,” he said.

One of the key infrastructure projects set for completion this year is the construction of the second railway track on the Dostyk-Moyynty stretch, spanning 836 kilometers. The project is expected to revolutionize Kazakhstan’s transit and transport infrastructure, increasing the route’s capacity fivefold and significantly boosting the speed of container trains. Tokayev noted that this large-scale project is being executed by local architects, engineers, and construction workers, marking a significant achievement for domestic expertise.

Another major project nearing completion is the construction of the bypass railway line at the Almaty station, which will alleviate congestion at the Almaty railway hub and reduce delivery times for cargo. This will further strengthen Kazakhstan’s logistics network and improve regional connectivity.

In addition, the government is focused on improving passenger transportation by continuing the modernization of the railway car fleet. “Our aim is to raise the standard of service for passengers and ensure the comfort and safety of travel across the country,” Tokayev said.

President Tokayev also discussed the ongoing development of Kazakhstan’s machine engineering industry. New automotive production lines for leading global brands will be launched, and in Kostanay, the production of castings for internal combustion engine parts and leading bridge components will commence.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of utilizing the National Fund for the construction of large infrastructure projects, which he believes will provide a significant boost to Kazakhstan’s economy. “The National Fund was created for such purposes, not to store funds in foreign financial institutions,” he explained, underscoring the need to direct the Fund’s resources into domestic projects that will create lasting economic value for the country.