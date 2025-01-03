Uzbekistan notes growth in gas trade turnover volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 3. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of natural and artificial gas reached $2.14 billion from January through November 2024.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency, this figure indicates a 100 percent growth compared to the same period last year ($1.07 billion in January–November 2023).

Uzbekistan’s exports of natural and artificial gas amounted to $593.4 million from January through November 2024, which has increased by 16.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($509.4 million in January–November 2023).

The imports of natural and artificial gas to Uzbekistan totaled $1.55 billion during this period. This indicator shows a 175.4 percent growth year-on-year ($562.7 million in January–November 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume of mineral fuels, lubricating oils, and similar materials amounted to $4.83 billion from January through November 2024. This figure has increased by 55.3 percent compared to the same period last year ($3.11 billion in January–November 2023).