Kazakhstan’s Tokayev rules out early parliamentary election, stresses long-term goals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized the need for Kazakhstan’s political system to reflect its unique history and identity, rejecting a one-size-fits-all approach, Trend reports.

“Parliamentary systems work in some countries, but there’s no universal formula for governance. Each nation must consider its historical context, national character, and political realities,” Tokayev said in an interview with local media. He pointed out that parliamentary systems in post-Soviet states, including recent developments in Georgia, have yet to prove effective.

Tokayev reiterated his belief that a strong presidential system is the best fit for Kazakhstan. He stressed that any changes to the political structure must be decided through public referendums, not behind closed doors, to ensure stability and sustainable development.

Addressing speculation about early parliamentary elections, Tokayev dismissed the rumors as groundless. “These predictions seem deliberately manufactured. Parliament is working productively, and elections will take place as scheduled,” he said.

While changes in the government remain possible, Tokayev emphasized that the focus is on ensuring long-term socio-economic stability and strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in the region.