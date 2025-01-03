Kyrgyzstan approves national export program for 2025–2028

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 3. Kyrgyzstan Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Made in Kyrgyzstan" national export program for 2025–2028, Trend reports.

The program outlines targeted support for exporters, including initiatives to simplify access to foreign markets and enhance the visibility of the national brand. A detailed action plan has also been approved, tasking the Ministry of Economy with coordinating its implementation.

Authorities at all levels, from ministries to regional administrations, are mandated to actively support the initiative and provide quarterly updates on progress. Financial institutions, including development banks and funds, have been advised to align with the program's objectives to ensure effective resource mobilization.

The new strategy represents a multi-dimensional approach, focusing not only on boosting exports but also on promoting innovation and quality improvement in domestic production. It also aims to position Kyrgyz products as key players in global supply chains, ensuring their compliance with international standards.

Earlier, Members of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers have approved the development program for trade and logistics centers in the agro-industrial sector.

The program is aimed at improving the export of domestic agricultural products and enhancing their competitiveness. To achieve this, trade and logistics centers will be established and developed, which will help farmers sell their products more effectively.