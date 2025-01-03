December 28, 2024, will go down in history as a pivotal moment in the Kurdish issue. Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed mastermind and ideological figurehead of the terrorist organization Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), met for the first time in years with representatives of Türkiye's People's Democratic Party (HDP). This meeting, greenlit by Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, has the potential to reshape Ankara's relentless campaign against terrorism.

A delegation led by HDP heavyweights Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder conveyed Öcalan’s message to both the entrenched PKK militants in the Qandil Mountains and the global stage. Yet, while some hailed this as a possible opening for dialogue, Ankara viewed it as another calculated ploy by the PKK to cling to relevance.

Öcalan’s Play: A Call for a “New Era” or Tactical Pivot?

In an unexpected twist, Öcalan used the opportunity to lambast the PKK leadership in Qandil, accusing them of ignoring his previous appeals for disarmament and dialogue.

"Continuing resistance leads this movement to a dead end," he declared, highlighting the PKK's evolution into a tool for foreign powers—a move that undermines any hope of a genuine political resolution. However, Öcalan’s words are seen less as a plea for peace and more as a tactical pivot under mounting pressure from Türkiye’s unyielding crackdown.

His critique also laid bare the widening cracks within the PKK. Once a centralized militant network, the organization now resembles a loose coalition of fragmented factions, each operating with relative autonomy under local commanders in Syria and Iraq.

Türkiye has capitalized on this disarray, ramping up military campaigns and severing the PKK’s access to vital resources. Analysts in Ankara argue that this chaos presents a golden opportunity to dismantle the PKK as a functional fighting force.

Qandil: The Terror Fortress Under Siege

Long the PKK’s linchpin, the Qandil Mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan have served as both a sanctuary and a symbol of defiance. But Türkiye’s military machine is steadily eroding this stronghold’s mystique.

Since early 2024, Türkiye’s armed forces have executed over 35% of their total operations from the past three years, homing in on critical PKK infrastructure. Through precision campaigns like "Claw-Sword" and "Claw-Lightning," dozens of command posts were obliterated, and over 250 militants, including mid-level commanders, were neutralized.

Perhaps most significantly, Ankara has established over 20 permanent military bases in strategic locations such as Hakurk, Metina, and Avaşin. These bases enable round-the-clock surveillance and rapid response to threats, effectively transforming Qandil from a terrorist hub into a contested zone of diminishing importance.

In his message, Öcalan didn’t hold back on criticizing foreign powers, singling out the United States and the European Union for their support of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)—a thinly veiled offshoot of the PKK.

Calling foreign involvement a “gangrene” rotting the Kurdish movement from within, Öcalan accused Western actors of manipulating Kurdish factions for their geopolitical gain. This, he argued, reduces Kurdish formations to pawns in a larger game, destroying any prospects for a genuine, independent Kurdish political movement.

Türkiye has echoed this sentiment in its diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has consistently condemned Western double standards, accusing NATO allies of undermining regional stability while paying lip service to counterterrorism.

While military action dominates headlines, Türkiye’s diplomatic maneuvers are equally decisive. A landmark agreement with Iraq in 2024, recognizing the PKK as a terrorist organization, marks a major victory for Ankara. This partnership has tightened the noose around PKK operations, with coordinated intelligence-sharing and joint military actions choking off supply routes and safe havens.

Simultaneously, Türkiye is leveraging its counterterrorism gains to drive ambitious infrastructure projects. The "Development Road" initiative, connecting the Persian Gulf to Europe, underscores Ankara’s vision of a stable, secure region as a prerequisite for economic prosperity.

Türkiye’s comprehensive strategy—combining military might, diplomatic heft, and economic foresight—has cornered the PKK. The terrorist group now faces a stark ultimatum: disarm and abandon its campaign of violence, or face obliteration.

For Ankara, this is not just a fight against terrorism—it’s about safeguarding its territorial integrity and cementing its role as a regional powerhouse. As Qandil’s symbolic grip loosens, Türkiye sends a clear message: the days of leveraging terror as a geopolitical bargaining chip are over.

The PKK, battered and fragmented, must now choose between survival through transformation or complete annihilation. For Türkiye, the path forward is crystal clear: peace and prosperity can only flourish once the region is cleansed of the PKK’s lingering threat.

Diplomatic Success: Isolating the PKK

2024 became a watershed year for Türkiye's diplomatic efforts. A groundbreaking agreement with Iraq led to the official designation of the PKK as a terrorist organization by Baghdad for the first time. This pivotal step, while symbolic, also opened the door to enhanced intelligence-sharing and coordinated military operations against the PKK.

The strategic alliance between Turkish and Iraqi forces has significantly curtailed the PKK’s mobility and resource flow. Simultaneously, Türkiye expanded its regional cooperation with Iran and Syria, focusing on eliminating terrorist networks in key border zones.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), widely acknowledged as the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, remain a significant challenge for Türkiye. Ankara has made clear demands for the total disarmament of the SDF, the withdrawal of their forces from critical areas like Tel Rifaat, Manbij, and Deir ez-Zor, and the transfer of these territories to the Syrian government.

With an estimated 8,000 PKK-affiliated fighters still active in Syria, Turkish intelligence has raised alarms about the potential rebranding of the SDF to retain their operational capabilities. Ankara insists that any legitimization of the SDF would be perceived as a direct threat to its national security.

Türkiye’s fight against the PKK is inextricably linked to its broader economic ambitions. The flagship "Development Road" initiative, aimed at connecting the Persian Gulf to Europe, underscores the need for regional stability.

Eliminating the PKK from key regions, including the Qandil Mountains, is crucial for fostering investment and unlocking the potential for long-term prosperity. Ankara’s strategy makes it clear: economic growth and regional integration hinge on the complete eradication of terrorism.

Western nations, particularly France and the United States, have been criticized for leveraging Kurdish formations to advance their geopolitical objectives. France, under President Emmanuel Macron, has sought to legitimize the SDF, disregarding their deep ties to the PKK.

This approach has drawn sharp condemnation from Ankara, which views Paris’ actions as undermining Türkiye’s counter-terrorism efforts. Turkish officials argue that France’s policy is less about stability and more about securing influence in the Middle East.

The US finds itself in a precarious position, balancing its reliance on Kurdish forces against the growing demand from Türkiye, a vital NATO ally, to sever ties with the SDF. This geopolitical tightrope threatens not only US-Türkiye relations but also NATO cohesion.

Türkiye’s holistic strategy—integrating military strength, diplomatic efforts, and economic initiatives—has positioned Ankara as a key player in reshaping the Middle East’s security landscape. Operations targeting the PKK’s strongholds, coupled with regional partnerships, have weakened the group’s operational capacity.

While Western nations navigate their complex alliances, Türkiye remains resolute in its objectives. For Ankara, the eradication of the PKK is not merely a national security imperative—it is the foundation for regional stability and a prosperous future.

By dismantling the PKK’s infrastructure and combating its proxies, Türkiye is redefining the Middle East’s geopolitical map, ensuring that peace and development are no longer distant aspirations but achievable realities.

The Kurdish Question: A Growing Rift with Western Allies

The Kurdish issue has become a defining point of tension in Türkiye’s relationships with its Western allies, particularly within NATO.

France continues to use Kurdish formations as leverage to strengthen its influence in the Middle East, ignoring their ties to terrorist groups like the PKK.

The US faces a critical choice: sustain its strategic partnership with Kurdish forces or work to restore trust with Türkiye, a key NATO member.

Türkiye, framing the Kurdish issue exclusively as a matter of national security and territorial integrity, rejects any compromises that undermine its sovereignty.

This intensifying friction is widening divisions within NATO, threatening the alliance's cohesion and fueling instability in the region.

Türkiye has made its position clear: the complete dismantling of the PKK’s terrorist infrastructure and its affiliates is non-negotiable. This objective remains at the heart of Ankara’s strategy for regional security and stability.

Despite Western ambitions to manipulate Kurdish groups for geopolitical gains, Türkiye is not only holding its ground but also reshaping the regional agenda. Ankara’s ultimate goal is to ensure that Kurdish formations can no longer be weaponized as tools of foreign interference.

For Türkiye, this issue transcends security—it’s about asserting regional dominance and establishing itself as a key player in Middle Eastern geopolitics. Unless Western powers revise their strategies, the ongoing conflict of interests will continue to undermine regional stability and NATO’s unity.

Türkiye’s efforts against the PKK extend far beyond military campaigns. While operations like "Claw-Sword" and "Claw-Lightning" in 2024 dismantled key PKK infrastructure, cut off supply routes, and eliminated high-level commanders, Ankara is equally focused on diplomatic and economic dimensions of the conflict.

A diplomatic breakthrough came in 2024, when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan secured Iraq’s official designation of the PKK as a terrorist organization. This historic agreement not only isolated the PKK on the international stage but also paved the way for joint military actions and intelligence-sharing between Türkiye and Iraq.

By combining counterterrorism efforts with diplomacy, Türkiye has demonstrated its leadership in addressing the Kurdish issue while maintaining long-term regional stability.

The fight against the PKK is central to Türkiye’s ambitious economic plans, including the flagship "Development Road" project, designed to connect the Persian Gulf to Europe through Turkish territory.

The success of this initiative depends on creating a secure and stable environment, particularly in border regions previously dominated by terrorist groups. By neutralizing the PKK, Türkiye is paving the way for international investment and accelerating regional integration, which are critical for sustained economic prosperity.

Ankara’s vision is clear: without eliminating terrorism, economic stability and growth in the region cannot be achieved.

Türkiye’s comprehensive approach—blending military precision, diplomatic engagement, and economic foresight—highlights its unwavering commitment to eradicating the PKK and fostering lasting regional stability.

The PKK’s weakening footholds, including its symbolic base in the Qandil Mountains, underscore Türkiye’s determination to transform the Middle East into a zone of security and economic potential.

For Ankara, this is not just a counterterrorism campaign; it’s a transformative effort to shape the region’s future. By addressing the root causes of instability, Türkiye is positioning itself as a dominant power while creating a pathway to prosperity and peace in a historically volatile region.

From his prison cell, Abdullah Öcalan, founder of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), issued a scathing critique of external powers, labeling their interference a "gangrene" eating away at the Kurdish movement. This stark rhetoric reflects his growing frustration with Western nations—particularly the United States and the European Union—whom he accuses of weaponizing the Kurdish issue for their geopolitical ambitions.

Öcalan argued that these external influences not only derail prospects for peace but also reduce Kurdish formations to mere pawns in larger political games. According to him, breaking free from such manipulation is vital for establishing an independent and authentic Kurdish movement.

Öcalan’s latest message places the PKK leadership at a decisive juncture. In unequivocal terms, he declared that abandoning violence and committing to disarmament are the only viable paths forward in today’s geopolitical climate. However, the deep internal fractures within the PKK, especially resistance from militant factions entrenched in the Qandil Mountains, pose significant obstacles to this vision.

Ignoring Öcalan’s call could lead the PKK not only to organizational collapse but also to the loss of any remaining credibility as a political actor. Meanwhile, Türkiye’s relentless campaign leaves little room for maneuvering. Ankara has consistently demonstrated its resolve to eliminate the PKK’s influence entirely, using a combination of military, diplomatic, and economic tools.

Era of Change: Talk or Action?

The "era of change" heralded by Öcalan requires more than words—it demands genuine action. Disarmament, a renunciation of violence, and breaking free from foreign manipulation could lay the groundwork for the peace that has long eluded the region.

Türkiye, for its part, has already shown its readiness to support long-term solutions. Through decisive military operations, strategic diplomacy, and robust economic initiatives, Ankara has proven its ability to address the PKK threat comprehensively. However, Türkiye remains firm: there is no room for compromise when it comes to national security.

The PKK now faces a pivotal decision: adapt to the new geopolitical realities or risk total destruction. For the region, this represents a rare opportunity for lasting stability and development—but only if the PKK’s terrorist infrastructure is entirely dismantled.

Türkiye continues to assert itself as a dominant regional power, intertwining security and development as the cornerstones of its Middle East strategy. Ankara’s efforts go beyond counterterrorism, aiming to foster conditions for sustained peace and economic progress.

Öcalan’s message underscores a sobering truth for the PKK: survival depends on transformation. Yet Türkiye’s unwavering pursuit of its security objectives ensures that any attempt by the PKK to cling to its old ways will result in failure.

Ankara’s approach reinforces a fundamental reality: peace and prosperity in the Middle East are only achievable through the complete eradication of terrorist networks. By addressing the root causes of instability, Türkiye is not only safeguarding its national interests but also paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future for the region.

