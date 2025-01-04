EIB updates on digital transformation projects in Western Balkans (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is actively aligning its projects in the Western Balkans with EU policies, aiming to deliver smarter transportation, a cleaner environment, and modern education while fostering job creation, said Damien Sorrell, Head of the Regional Hub for the Western Balkans at EIB Global, in an interview with Trend.

"With over 11 billion euros invested since 2010, we have translated EU values and standards into our projects, ensuring long-term, tangible benefits for the people," Sorrell stated. "These efforts also help countries adopt and align with EU standards even before accession, as well as improve governance".

Sorrell highlighted the role of the EU’s Growth Plan in accelerating these efforts. "The rollout of the Growth Plan will enhance our work, primarily through reform agendas that countries need to implement as a precondition for accessing the envisaged 6 billion euro financial package," he noted. EIB Global is prepared to support projects in key sectors, including transport, energy, digitalisation, and human capital development.

Digital transformation remains central to the region's economic growth. Since 2020, EIB Global has invested 200 million euros in enhancing digital infrastructure and skills, supporting projects such as the introduction of the 5G network in Serbia and providing broadband internet to schools. "These investments drive productivity and competitiveness, with the potential to attract new, tech-focused foreign direct investments," Sorrell explained.

Innovation ecosystems are also a priority. "Developing innovation ecosystems is essential for spurring high-tech growth," Sorrell remarked. He pointed to Serbia’s science and technology parks in Niš, Belgrade, and Novi Sad—projects supported by EIB Global - as examples of successful collaboration between universities, businesses, and governments.

"Our initiatives aim to create a thriving innovation environment while building bridges between education, business, and policy," Sorrell concluded, reaffirming the EIB’s dedication to advancing the Western Balkans’ digital and economic landscape.