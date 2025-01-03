Iran reveals electricity production potential of Bushehr NPP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. A total of 4.3 million megawatt-hours of electricity was produced at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr Province, located in southern Iran, during the nine months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through December 20, 2024), the executive director of Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Operation Company, Reza Banazadeh told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the electricity generated at Bushehr NPP was consumed in the southern provinces of the country, including Bushehr province.

Banazadeh added that the construction of the 2nd and 3rd units of Bushehr NPP is currently underway. With the commissioning of these two units, the total production potential of the plant will increase to 3,100 MW.

"Currently, 1,000 megawatts of electricity is generated at Bushehr NPP. Considering the gas shortage in the country, the role of nuclear power plants is very important. The role of nuclear power plants in saving fossil fuels is undeniable," he noted.

Meanwhile, the first block of Iran's Bushehr NPP began operation in 2011. The operation of the block was handed over by the Russian nuclear company to an Iranian company in 2013. The maximum amount of electricity—1,000 megawatt-hours—has been produced at this unit since 2013. Over ten years, electricity production at Bushehr NPP amounted to more than 65 billion kilowatt-hours.

To note, the construction of Bushehr NPP's second and third units started in 2017 on an area of 50 ha. If these units are commissioned, each unit will be able to produce 1,057 megawatts of electricity. The commissioning of these two units will save ten million barrels of crude oil or 1.6 bcm of gas per year and prevent the release of seven million tons of polluting gases into the environment.