Oil&Gas Materials 3 January 2025 11:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan oil climbs in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil in global market increased by $1.78 (2.3 percent), finding its place at $78.78 per barrel, Trend reports.

The price of February futures for Brent crude oil was $76.53.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan this year is set at $70.

To note, the lowest price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the maximum was in July 2008 ($149.66).

