Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 currencies have depreciated relative to January 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,604 rials, and one euro is 591,259 rials, while on January 2, one euro was 595,305.

Currency Rial on January 4 Rial on January 2 1 US dollar USD 574,604 573,650 1 British pound GBP 713,491 718,888 1 Swiss franc CHF 631,585 634,750 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,651 51,959 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,486 50,538 1 Danish krone DKK 79,277 79,849 1 Indian rupee INR 6,699 6,703 1 UAE dirham AED 156,461 156,201 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,862,231 1,860,545 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,134 206,055 100 Japanese yens JPY 365,411 364,607 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,868 73,852 1 Omani rial OMR 1,492,440 1,490,016 1 Canadian dollar CAD 397,438 398,759 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,943 320,929 1 South African rand ZAR 30,579 30,383 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,243 16,235 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,198 5,068 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,858 157,597 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,840 43,798 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,700 354,964 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,228 152,973 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,528,202 1,525,665 1 Singapore dollar SGD 419,026 420,042 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,443 479,999 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,569 19,570 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,480 418,711 1 Libyan dinar LYD 143,964 116,599 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,498 78,590 100 Thai baht THB 1,663,518 1,670,955 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,680 128,286 1,000 South Korean won KRW 390,705 388,323 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 810,443 809,097 1 euro EUR 591,259 595,305 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,428 109,288 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,657 203,901 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,455 35,305 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,150 8,143 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,676 175,409 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 338,003 337,442 100 Philippine pesos PHP 989,353 987,603 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,569 52,614 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,856 163,570 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,945 11,041

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 700,792 rials and $1 costs 681,051 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.