Iran releases currency exchange rates for January 4

Business Materials 4 January 2025 11:45 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on January 4, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 28 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 currencies have depreciated relative to January 2.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,604 rials, and one euro is 591,259 rials, while on January 2, one euro was 595,305.

Currency

Rial on January 4

Rial on January 2

1 US dollar

USD

574,604

573,650

1 British pound

GBP

713,491

718,888

1 Swiss franc

CHF

631,585

634,750

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,651

51,959

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,486

50,538

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,277

79,849

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,699

6,703

1 UAE dirham

AED

156,461

156,201

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,862,231

1,860,545

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,134

206,055

100 Japanese yens

JPY

365,411

364,607

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,868

73,852

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,492,440

1,490,016

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

397,438

398,759

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,943

320,929

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,579

30,383

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,243

16,235

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,198

5,068

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,858

157,597

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,840

43,798

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,700

354,964

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,228

152,973

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,528,202

1,525,665

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

419,026

420,042

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,443

479,999

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,569

19,570

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,480

418,711

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

143,964

116,599

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,498

78,590

100 Thai baht

THB

1,663,518

1,670,955

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,680

128,286

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

390,705

388,323

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

810,443

809,097

1 euro

EUR

591,259

595,305

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,428

109,288

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,657

203,901

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,455

35,305

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,150

8,143

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,676

175,409

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,003

337,442

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

989,353

987,603

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,569

52,614

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,856

163,570

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,945

11,041

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 700,792 rials and $1 costs 681,051 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 681,704 rials, and the price of $1 totals 662,501 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 800,000–803,000 rials, while one euro is about 823,000–826,000 rials.

