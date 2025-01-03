GDP value of Iran's agricultural sector keeps growing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The GDP value of Iran's agricultural sector grew by 33.6 percent during six months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through September 21, 2024) compared to the same period of last year (from March 21 through September 22, 2023).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank showed that the value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector for six months in current prices amounted to 15.5 quadrillion rials (about $27.4 billion). However, this figure stood at 11.6 quadrillion rials (about $20.5 billion) in the same period last year.

The statistics indicate that the share of the agricultural sector in Iran's GDP is 15.6%.

Meanwhile, the value of GDP for the six months including crude oil amounted to about 99.6 quadrillion rials (about $177 billion) at current prices. Iran's GDP value for six months, including crude oil, increased by 30.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

To note, the Central Bank of Iran announced GDP in statistics in 8-year-old prices (from March 21, 2015, through March 20, 2016), which are considered both current prices and an index for the country. The information contains current prices.