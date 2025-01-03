Kyrgyzstan shares top imports driving trade growth

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 3. Kyrgyzstan has reported the main goods whose imports increased from January to October 2024, Trend reports.

According to the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan, total imports to the country during this period amounted to $10.31 billion, reflecting a 1.8% increase compared to the same period last year.

The largest growth came from imports from CIS countries, which rose by 11.4%. In contrast, imports from non-CIS countries declined by 2.4%.

The committee reported increases in several product categories. Specifically, imports of natural and liquefied gas rose by 1.7 times, electricity by 1.9 times, textile clothing by 1.5 times, meat and meat products by 34.7%, and ferrous metals by 30.2%.

Other goods showing increased imports included equipment and mechanical devices (up 28.3%), chocolate and cocoa products (up 23.8%), wheat flour (up 23.3%), fruits and nuts (up 19.3%), and ferrous metal products (up 13.3%).

Imports of various food products, such as paper and cardboard, pharmaceuticals, synthetic fabric, and footwear, also saw increases.

On the other hand, imports of some items decreased. For example, knitted fabrics dropped by 4.8 times, knitted clothing by 16.7%, sunflower oil by 12.1%, and electrical machinery by 8%. Imports of plastics and plastic products fell by 7.5%, vegetables and root crops by 9.9%, sugar by 7.9%, wheat by 6.2%, and tea by 2.3%.

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover for the first ten months of 2024 reached $13.4 billion, a 6.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023.