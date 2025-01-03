Kazakhstan advances digital transformation and AI innovation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. Kazakhstan is making steady progress in digital transformation, with e-government services expanding and the country gaining international recognition, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

He noted that Kazakhstan ranks 24th globally in the UN’s e-government development index. “This is a solid achievement, but we must keep improving,” he said.

Tokayev praised the rise of digital ecosystems in Kazakh banks and the growing export of IT services. He highlighted Astana Hub’s role in attracting over 1,500 participants, including international companies, making Kazakhstan a destination for global digital professionals.

Artificial intelligence is a key focus, with projects like KazLLM, a large-language AI model for the Kazakh language, already in development. By year’s end, the Alem.AI International Center for Artificial Intelligence will open, aiming to attract investment and innovation.

Tokayev emphasized the need to prepare young people for this digital future, with AI courses already introduced in 15 universities and plans for further specialized training programs.

He also addressed the challenges posed by AI, such as its misuse for creating fake content. Parliament is drafting a law to ensure responsible AI use while fostering innovation. “AI offers immense potential, and we must seize its opportunities while managing its risks,” Tokayev concluded.