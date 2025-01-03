Kazakhstan’s trade with China set to double, says President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 3. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the strong and growing ties between Kazakhstan and China, describing their relationship as one of “eternal strategic partnership”, Trend reports.

In a recent interview with local media, he noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has a deep understanding of Kazakhstan and holds the Kazakh people in high regard, emphasizing the warmth and trust that characterize their bilateral discussions.

“We discussed all aspects of our relations, including regional and international matters, in a friendly and constructive atmosphere. There are no disagreements between us. For China, Kazakhstan is an extremely important strategic partner,” Tokayev remarked.

The president recalled the important statement made by Xi Jinping during his state visit to Kazakhstan, where the Chinese leader assured that China would never harm Kazakhstan and would continue to fully support its sovereignty and independence. “This is a crucial declaration that reinforces the trust between our nations,” Tokayev added.

In 2023, Kazakhstan and China established a mutual visa-free regime, which has positively impacted trade relations and strengthened the bond between the two peoples. “Kazakh citizens now have the opportunity to see firsthand how China has evolved into a technological powerhouse, while also experiencing the friendly nature of the Chinese people,” said Tokayev.

He reaffirmed that the development of comprehensive cooperation with China remains a key priority for Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. China has become Kazakhstan’s primary trading partner and one of the largest investors in the country’s economy. “With the political will of both leaders, we have all the necessary conditions to double our trade volume,” Tokayev said, expressing confidence in achieving this goal.

Looking ahead, Tokayev confirmed that high-level dialogue between the two countries will continue in 2025, with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled to participate in the “Central Asia-China” summit. “I am confident that his visit to Kazakhstan, along with the upcoming negotiations in China later this year, will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between our nations,” Tokayev concluded.