Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. On January 3, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $0.22 compared to the previous rate, reaching $79 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.21 to $77.73 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.16 from the previous rate, reaching $64.82 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, rose by $0.23 compared to the previous rate, standing at $76.76 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for January 4 is 1.7 AZN/USD.