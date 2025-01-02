Türkiye doing everything possible to mobilize international resources for Syria - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Türkiye is doing everything possible to mobilize both its own and the international community's resources for Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference in Ankara following talks with his Belgian counterpart Bernard Quentin, Trend reports.

The Turkish Foreign Minister noted that at this stage there is a certain consensus regarding the prompt provision of the Syrian leadership with the economic, financial and commercial instruments necessary for the restoration of the country.

Hakan Fidan said that no less important is the issue of ensuring the internal integrity, security, territorial integrity and political sovereignty of the new Syrian government.