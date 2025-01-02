Iran discloses scale of country's gas shortage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Iran is currently facing a gas shortage of 250-300 million cubic meters daily in winter and 100 million cubic meters daily in summer, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said in a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament's Article 90 Commission, Trend reports.

According to him, an average of 850 million cubic meters of gas has been pumped into the country's gas network daily since the beginning of the current year (March 20, 2024). Residential areas, commercial and public catering facilities, and small industrial enterprises consumed about 670 million cubic meters of this gas.

Paknejad stated that gas shortages have been going on in past years. The oil ministry controls investment and production in gas fields. On the other hand, it can provide a little assistance with gas imports and swaps to reduce the number of gas shortages. However, it won't completely resolve the issue of energy shortage.

Iran is considered the second largest gas reserve country in the world, with about 34 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves. There are currently 22 gas fields in Iran. Reports indicate that Iran produces 275 billion cubic meters of gas annually.