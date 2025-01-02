Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MFA condemns deadly attack in New Orleans

Politics Materials 2 January 2025 18:45 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has condemned the attack that killed and injured dozens in New Orleans, United States, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the heinous car-ramming attack that killed and injured dozens in New Orleans, United States. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We unequivocally denounce all acts, methods and practices of terrorism, in all their forms and manifestations," the publication said.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 35 injured when a driver plowed his car into a crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1.

