Azerbaijani MFA condemns deadly attack in New Orleans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has condemned the attack that killed and injured dozens in New Orleans, United States, the ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the heinous car-ramming attack that killed and injured dozens in New Orleans, United States. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We unequivocally denounce all acts, methods and practices of terrorism, in all their forms and manifestations," the publication said.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 35 injured when a driver plowed his car into a crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 1.